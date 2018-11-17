Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.23.

HIG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,770,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,853. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,566.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

