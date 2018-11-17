Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) PT Set at $53.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned a $53.00 price objective by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,272,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,003,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,841,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

