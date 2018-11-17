Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,524 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,065,064,000 after buying an additional 721,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,166,582 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $574,852,000 after buying an additional 560,338 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,793,000 after buying an additional 359,605 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,208,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $307,066,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,700,433 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $292,541,000 after buying an additional 218,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

