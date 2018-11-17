Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €114.70 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €114.70 ($133.37) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. equinet set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €107.98 ($125.56).

FRA:LEG opened at €100.95 ($117.38) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

