Haynes International (HAYN) Given Hold Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HAYN. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $35.87. 206,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,173. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $395.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the second quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the second quarter valued at $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the second quarter valued at $269,000.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

