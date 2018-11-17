HC Wainwright Reiterates $12.00 Price Target for Eyenovia (EYEN)

HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 12,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,606. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

