HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $140.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

