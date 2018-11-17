HCP (HCP) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 4.00

Media headlines about HCP (NYSE:HCP) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HCP earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted HCP’s analysis:

Get HCP alerts:

Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,158. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. HCP has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. HCP had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HCP (HCP) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 4.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/hcp-hcp-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-4-00.html.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.