HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. cut its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in HCP by 24.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 180,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in HCP by 14.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in HCP by 18.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in HCP by 16.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 504,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in HCP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCP opened at $28.57 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.16.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCP. ValuEngine raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HCP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

