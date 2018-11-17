Head to Head Analysis: Big Rock Brewery (BRBMF) versus China New Borun (BORN)

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) and China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of China New Borun shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and China New Borun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Brewery $35.91 million 0.99 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A China New Borun $327.64 million 0.08 $27.04 million N/A N/A

China New Borun has higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Brewery.

Volatility and Risk

Big Rock Brewery has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China New Borun has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and China New Borun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Brewery 0.59% 0.76% 0.53% China New Borun N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Big Rock Brewery and China New Borun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Big Rock Brewery beats China New Borun on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names. The company also exports its products to Korea. It sells its products to and through provincial liquor boards, as well as beverages, food, and merchandise on company-owned and operated premises to end consumers. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About China New Borun

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation is a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

