Head to Head Comparison: Dougherty’s Pharmacy (MYDP) and HealthWarehouse.com (HEWA)

Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Dougherty's Pharmacy alerts:

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and HealthWarehouse.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dougherty’s Pharmacy $40.21 million 0.02 -$2.10 million N/A N/A HealthWarehouse.com $14.85 million 0.86 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dougherty’s Pharmacy and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dougherty’s Pharmacy has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -3.73, suggesting that its stock price is 473% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dougherty’s Pharmacy -6.05% -79.29% -10.64% HealthWarehouse.com -5.16% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats Dougherty’s Pharmacy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dougherty’s Pharmacy

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Dougherty's Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dougherty's Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.