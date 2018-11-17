Head to Head Comparison: Elbit Vision Systems (EVSNF) and Fortive (FTV)

Elbit Vision Systems (OTCMKTS:EVSNF) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elbit Vision Systems and Fortive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Vision Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortive $6.66 billion 3.79 $1.04 billion $2.89 26.11

Fortive has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Vision Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Vision Systems and Fortive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Vision Systems N/A N/A N/A Fortive 15.72% 24.91% 10.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elbit Vision Systems and Fortive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Vision Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortive 0 5 6 0 2.55

Fortive has a consensus price target of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Fortive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortive is more favorable than Elbit Vision Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Fortive shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Elbit Vision Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Fortive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fortive pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Elbit Vision Systems does not pay a dividend. Fortive pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fortive beats Elbit Vision Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elbit Vision Systems Company Profile

Elbit Vision Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic vision inspection and quality monitoring systems worldwide. The company offers vision inspection systems, such as IQ-TEX for the visual inspection and quality monitoring of woven fabrics; and IQ-TEX Lite for the visual inspection and quality monitoring of knitted, non-woven, tire cord, film, metal, coated, and technical fabrics. Its vision inspection systems also include Broken Filaments Analyzer for the detection of broken filament defects in glass fabric; and On Loom Inspection, an automatic visual quality inspection system that monitors selected fabric types, such as carbon, tire cord, and other technical fabrics while weaving. The company also provides accessories comprising invisible ink or sticker marking units, alarm sets, IR ink for marking, and external connecting devices for marking and measuring, as well as services related to automatic vision inspection and quality monitoring systems. It sells its products through in-house sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Elbit Vision Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications. This segment also provides product realization services and products that help developers and engineers across the end-to-end product creation cycle from concepts to finished products; materials components; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables. This segment markets its products and services under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, LANDAUER, QUALITROL, INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, SONIX, and TEKTRONIX brands. Its Industrial Technologies segment offers solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking, and fleet and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, ORPAK, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and various electromechanical and electronic motion control products, mechanical components, and supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. It also offers professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and wheel service equipment under the COATS brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

