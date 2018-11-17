Head to Head Comparison: RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) vs. Surge Components (SPRS)

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Ind. and Surge Components, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Ind. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADA Electronic Ind. presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.35%. Given RADA Electronic Ind.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Ind. is more favorable than Surge Components.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Ind. and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Ind. 2.80% 1.56% 1.29% Surge Components 2.98% 19.14% 8.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Surge Components shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RADA Electronic Ind. and Surge Components’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Ind. $26.18 million 3.73 $2.23 million N/A N/A Surge Components $29.77 million 0.18 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

RADA Electronic Ind. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surge Components.

Volatility and Risk

RADA Electronic Ind. has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It also provides avionics solutions comprising mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs). In addition, the company offers inertial navigation systems (INS); R-100F, a FOG based navigation-grade embedded GPS-INS for fighters and helicopters; R-200M, a MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided INS for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft; and modular avionics and MEMS-based INS for UAVs. Further, it provides ground-based radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and DRS and SAZE Technologies, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc. supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. These products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

