Head-To-Head Comparison: WMIH (COOP) and The Competition

WMIH (NASDAQ: COOP) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare WMIH to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WMIH and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 0 2 1 0 2.33 WMIH Competitors 204 807 1047 51 2.45

WMIH currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 29.53%. Given WMIH’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WMIH is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WMIH has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s peers have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 183.04% 160.21% 19.21% WMIH Competitors 12.11% -50.30% -6.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WMIH and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 124.00 WMIH Competitors $4.39 billion $643.50 million 16.65

WMIH’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WMIH peers beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

