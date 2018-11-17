Head to Head Contrast: Ecology and Environment (EEI) and Willdan Group (WLDN)

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ecology and Environment has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willdan Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Ecology and Environment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Willdan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Ecology and Environment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Willdan Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecology and Environment and Willdan Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecology and Environment $104.50 million 0.47 $3.01 million N/A N/A Willdan Group $273.35 million 1.44 $12.12 million $1.18 30.51

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ecology and Environment.

Dividends

Ecology and Environment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Willdan Group does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ecology and Environment and Willdan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecology and Environment 2.01% 6.33% 4.36% Willdan Group 4.85% 15.67% 8.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ecology and Environment and Willdan Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecology and Environment 0 0 0 0 N/A Willdan Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Willdan Group has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Willdan Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Ecology and Environment.

Summary

Willdan Group beats Ecology and Environment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; and communications and technology services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

