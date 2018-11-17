Head-To-Head Survey: Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) & Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Caladrius Biosciences and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.22%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -36.56% -29.87% Pacific Health Care Organization 18.78% 17.69% 16.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Pacific Health Care Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 1.34 $22.97 million ($1.78) -2.71 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.51 million 2.36 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

Caladrius Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Caladrius Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. operates as a global healthcare company, which engages in developing cellular therapies that repair damaged tissue, cells and organs and restore their normal function. It is pursuing the preservation and enhancement of human health globally through the development of cell based therapeutics that prevent, treat or cure disease. Its business includes the development of novel proprietary cell therapy products, as well as a revenue-generating contract development and manufacturing service business that it leverages for the development of therapeutics while providing service to other companies in the cell therapy industry developing products. The company was founded in September 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.