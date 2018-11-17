Head to Head Survey: Great Lakes Aviation (GLUX) & Hawaiian (HA)

Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Great Lakes Aviation and Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian 3 5 4 0 2.08

Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. Given Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than Great Lakes Aviation.

Dividends

Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Great Lakes Aviation does not pay a dividend. Hawaiian pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian 13.22% 30.56% 9.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and Hawaiian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian $2.70 billion 0.66 $364.04 million $5.64 6.42

Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Great Lakes Aviation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Great Lakes Aviation has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawaiian beats Great Lakes Aviation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Lakes Aviation Company Profile

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc. in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and New York City, New York; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; and Beijing, China, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 8 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 2 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 3 ATR42 aircraft. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

