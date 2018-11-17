Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €92.00 ($106.98) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €114.13 ($132.70).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €99.82 ($116.07) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

