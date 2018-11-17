Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.42.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. 775,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,799. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 33,070 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $1,840,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,349,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,366,000 after buying an additional 4,142,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,614,000 after buying an additional 3,654,763 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 950,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 484.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,086,000 after purchasing an additional 821,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after purchasing an additional 509,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

