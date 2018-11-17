Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.60

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 3636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

HCCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.18 million, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 96,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 190.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 97.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 108.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

