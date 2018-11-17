Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 108.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

In related news, insider Todd W. Tillemans bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.32 per share, with a total value of $214,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,426.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $154,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,725,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,881 shares of company stock valued at $9,570,614. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

