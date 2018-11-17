Hexindai (HX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.27

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 7298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The stock has a market cap of $290.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Hexindai had a return on equity of 60.43% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexindai in the first quarter worth $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexindai in the third quarter worth $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hexindai in the third quarter worth $762,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexindai by 69.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexindai in the second quarter worth $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

