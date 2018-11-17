Hill-Rom (HRC) Given “Buy” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $106.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom exited the fiscal 2018 on a strong note with fourth-quarter earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings increased 23% in the quarter, the 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The company saw a solid increase in revenues on robust domestic growth, driven by a sturdy performance in Patient Support Systems and Front Line Care. The company is currently focusing on product innovation. For the full year, it has achieved more than $300 million as new product revenues. In 2019, the company expects to generate more than $400 million in new product revenue, exceeding its 2020 objective one year in advance. Over the past three months, Hill-Rom outperformed tits industry. On the flip side, international revenues declined with a dip in sales in Asia-Pacific. Also, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds.”

HRC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Shares of HRC traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. 468,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $78.16 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,221,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $543,406,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,708,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,325,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,355,000 after buying an additional 312,771 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth $76,253,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hill-Rom by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,936,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

