Himax Technologies (HIMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $703.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.27. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.20 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 114.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 97,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,812,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $183,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

