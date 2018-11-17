Hiscox (HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,165

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,165 ($15.22) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSX. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,314 ($17.17) to GBX 1,427 ($18.65) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,497.33 ($19.57).

Shares of LON:HSX traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,600 ($20.91). 602,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.15), for a total value of £847,500 ($1,107,408.86). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total value of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

