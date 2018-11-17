Histogenics (HSGX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment. The company is developing NeoCart(R) product to provide treatment in the orthopedic space. Histogenics Corporation is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BTIG Research cut Histogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Brookline Cap M reiterated a buy rating on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of HSGX opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Histogenics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Histogenics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSGX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the second quarter worth about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Histogenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

