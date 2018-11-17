HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NYSE:HFC opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

