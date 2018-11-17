Home Depot Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.30 Per Share (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.16.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $177.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $166.06 and a 52 week high of $215.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.48 per share, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,464,000 after purchasing an additional 946,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

