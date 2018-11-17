Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,778,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 88,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,802,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $982,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 169.6% in the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.16.

NYSE HD opened at $177.02 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $166.06 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.48 per share, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

