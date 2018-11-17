Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY) Plans Dividend of GBX 20

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HONY stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.07) on Friday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,207.50 ($15.78).
Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile
Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
