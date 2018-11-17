Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stake Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 387,620 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 3.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $312,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,445,000 after buying an additional 674,377 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,840,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,439,000 after buying an additional 574,501 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 518,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,296,000 after buying an additional 471,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,653,000 after buying an additional 386,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

HON stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

