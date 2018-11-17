Honeywell International Inc. Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Swedbank raised its stake in AT&T by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,338,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after buying an additional 920,163 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 235,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,821,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

T stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/honeywell-international-inc-purchases-new-position-in-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.