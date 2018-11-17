Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $125,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $109,086.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $829,785.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,989.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,632 shares of company stock worth $5,556,981 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.89 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

