Hostess Brands (TWNK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 537,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.28. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $15.40.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at about $4,236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 89.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 186.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 214,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

