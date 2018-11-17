Hostess Brands (TWNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,522,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,886,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after buying an additional 423,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,715,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,272,000 after buying an additional 886,636 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after buying an additional 235,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,622,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 953,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.