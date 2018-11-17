Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Insider John J. Lynch, Jr. Purchases 112,518 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) insider John J. Lynch, Jr. acquired 112,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,000,285.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,818.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HMHC opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $536.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.37 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,010,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,082,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 101,892 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

