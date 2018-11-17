Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. equinet set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.11 ($89.66).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €63.46 ($73.79) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 12 month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.