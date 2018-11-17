Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.03.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 17,269,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,728,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,112,124.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,078.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,774,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,710,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 683,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,392,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 363,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,671,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,331,000 after purchasing an additional 408,719 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.