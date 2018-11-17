Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS HRCXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

