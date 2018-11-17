IBM Retirement Fund Has $411,000 Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,017 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2,676.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

IR stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $105.76.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

