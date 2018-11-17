IBM Retirement Fund Has $430,000 Position in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $117,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 111.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $514,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $215,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,158 shares of company stock worth $16,526,731. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/ibm-retirement-fund-has-430000-position-in-dxc-technology-co-dxc.html.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.