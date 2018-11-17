IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in PG&E Co. (PCG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 35,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Edward Jones downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCG opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.09. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

