IBM Retirement Fund Sells 498 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 16,350.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 95.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,214,223.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RHT opened at $173.50 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Nomura lowered shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Red Hat to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.48.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

