ICICI Bank (IBN) Receives News Impact Score of 2.77

News stories about ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) have trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ICICI Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 2.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076,681. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

