ICOBID Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One ICOBID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICOBID has a total market capitalization of $17,827.00 and $0.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICOBID has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00107213 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000828 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24,121.47 or 4.32621019 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00088304 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ICOBID

ICOBID (CRYPTO:ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICOBID Coin Trading

ICOBID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOBID using one of the exchanges listed above.

