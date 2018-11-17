IDACORP Inc (IDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. IDACORP had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $408.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,594 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 29.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $496,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 19.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $1,237,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 220,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,727. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.86%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

