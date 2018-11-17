IDEX Membership Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $378.78 or 0.06755469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $757,563.00 and $2,930.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00139110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00223844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.66 or 0.10302464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009808 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

