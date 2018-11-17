IDOL COIN Price Reaches $0.0000 (IDOL)

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One IDOL COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IDOL COIN has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. IDOL COIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,206.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDOL COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00139465 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00224730 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.10014255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009858 BTC.

About IDOL COIN

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_. IDOL COIN’s official website is idolco.in/en.

IDOL COIN Token Trading

IDOL COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDOL COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDOL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDOL COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDOL COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.