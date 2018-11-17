IGM Financial (IGM) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGM. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.38.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.32. The company had a trading volume of 282,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,034. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$31.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.91%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

