Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$60,512.00.

Fairholme Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Fairholme Capital Management, sold 13,108 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$13,763.40.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Fairholme Capital Management, sold 38,128 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$54,523.04.

On Friday, October 26th, Fairholme Capital Management, sold 14,032 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$17,540.00.

III stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.05. 51,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.40. Imperial Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on III shares. CIBC cut their price target on Imperial Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Imperial Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Imperial Metals Corp (III) Insider Fairholme Capital Management, Sells 49,600 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/imperial-metals-corp-iii-insider-fairholme-capital-management-sells-49600-shares.html.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.